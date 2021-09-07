Advertisement

Whitmer calls for a repeal of Michigan’s 1930s abortion ban law

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on Michigan lawmakers to pass a bill repealing the state’s abortion ban.

Whitmer issued a statement on Tuesday saying the law passed in the 1930s criminalizes abortions, but current cannot be enforced under the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. She believes a majority of Michiganders support women’s right to choose abortions.

Democrat State Sen. Erika Geiss of Wayne County introduced Senate Bill 70 in February, which would repeal the abortion ban in Michigan. The bill has received no action in the Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety.

“Recently, Texas passed a new, extreme anti-choice law that puts people’s lives at risk, and threatens health care workers. The insidious law essentially bans abortions, even in cases of rape or incest, and allows strangers to sue medical professionals or anyone who helps women get the comprehensive healthcare they need,” Whitmer said.

She believes more cases in the court system awaiting action in the Supreme Court could allow justices to completely overturn the Roe vs. Wade ruling and allow states to ban abortions again.

“In Michigan today, abortion is safe and legal, but we have an arcane law on the books from the 1930s banning abortion and criminalizing health care providers who offer comprehensive care and essential reproductive services,” Whitmer said.

She said a reinstituted abortion ban would affect communities of color disproportionately.

“I will stand in the way of any bills that seek to strip away fundamental rights from women or get in the way of doctors’ ability to do their jobs,” Whitmer said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

US leaders are determining when and how to reopen America's economy.
Nouvel Catholic High School in Saginaw goes remote after COVID-19 cases
A U.S. Coast Guard boat responds to Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Sept. 6, 2021.
Visitor at Upper Peninsula park falls from cliff, dies on Labor Day
A Genesee County man won $500,000 with this Michigan Lottery instant game ticket.
Genesee County resident wins $500,000 from Michigan Lottery instant game
Expanded federal unemployment benefits end Labor Day
Expanded federal unemployment benefits end Labor Day