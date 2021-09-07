Whitmer calls for a repeal of Michigan’s 1930s abortion ban law

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on Michigan lawmakers to pass a bill repealing the state’s abortion ban.

Whitmer issued a statement on Tuesday saying the law passed in the 1930s criminalizes abortions, but current cannot be enforced under the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. She believes a majority of Michiganders support women’s right to choose abortions.

Democrat State Sen. Erika Geiss of Wayne County introduced Senate Bill 70 in February, which would repeal the abortion ban in Michigan. The bill has received no action in the Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety.

“Recently, Texas passed a new, extreme anti-choice law that puts people’s lives at risk, and threatens health care workers. The insidious law essentially bans abortions, even in cases of rape or incest, and allows strangers to sue medical professionals or anyone who helps women get the comprehensive healthcare they need,” Whitmer said.

She believes more cases in the court system awaiting action in the Supreme Court could allow justices to completely overturn the Roe vs. Wade ruling and allow states to ban abortions again.

“In Michigan today, abortion is safe and legal, but we have an arcane law on the books from the 1930s banning abortion and criminalizing health care providers who offer comprehensive care and essential reproductive services,” Whitmer said.

She said a reinstituted abortion ban would affect communities of color disproportionately.

“I will stand in the way of any bills that seek to strip away fundamental rights from women or get in the way of doctors’ ability to do their jobs,” Whitmer said.

