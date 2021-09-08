Mid-MICH, Mich. (WJRT) - It may feel as if the area has had quiet a few of First Alert Weather days recently. According to the National Weather Service, 2021 has seen some of the most widespread storms since 2014.

Port Austin in both June and July, Flushing in August and Tuesday night, as well as the Bay Region which was rocked by severe weather.

Rich Pollman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said that this amount of severe weather hasn’t been seen in years in mid-Michigan.

“2014 is the year that we have to go back to to have as many severe events or as many warnings as weve had this year. We’re getting back to what used to be our averages through the 90s and early 2000s,” said Pollman.

According to their reports, Michigan has seen nine major storm events since June 12 and that number only includes the major events.

“We’ve had more potential for severe weather because we’ve issued 128 warnings compared to our average of 97. Some of that could be storms that just didn’t quite reach severe criteria. Maybe it was 50 MPH winds and half inch diameter hail-- instead of our criteria of 58 MPH wind and 1 inch hail,” he said.

Pollman says the reason could be tied to climate change and the intense flooding we have seen across the state could continue.

“One of the biggest signals with a warming planet, is heavy rain events become even more pronounced with the rainfall. So we will see more flood events,” he said.

Pollman said that overall as far as individual storm events we have seen 204 in the region, the yearly average is 205.

Make sure you stay up to date with our ABC12 first alert weather team and download the weather app to always be prepared when severe weather hits.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.