Clean-up continues after severe storms push through Saginaw area

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Severe thunderstorms on Tuesday left behind damage in many parts of Mid-Michigan but one of the hardest hit areas was in Saginaw Township.

Tuesday’s severe weather event featured a few rounds of thunderstorms for many parts of the area and one storm that moved through the Saginaw area just after 5 p.m. left behind a lot of damage.

At its peak, there were thousands of customers without power in the area and damage was reported in many parts of Saginaw Township.

That included damage on Schust Road. That’s where trees and powerlines were knocked down after the storms moved through.

“It’s crazy,” said Saginaw Township resident Ilene Pankey. “I just never seen this before.”

Pankey said she was at home making dinner when the storms rushed in.

“I looked out the window after the power went out first and then come back, just a lot of swirling coming out this way out of my window and hurried up, grabbed my dog and got into the bathtub,” she said.

When Pankey got back outside, she saw trees down around her home. One tree came within just a few inches of hitting her home. Houses nearby also saw damage. Just to the west, one home was completely covered by tree branches that came down.

Another home suffered roof damage after tree branches fell on to the house. That’s where Tammy Meab and her family lives. She said that one tree just missed her garage. There were several others that were completely uprooted on her property as well.

ABC12 drove around Saginaw Township Wednesday morning and found other damage too. A mangled trampoline was found along the side of the road near the intersection of Mackinaw and McCarty. Trees were also snapped in half in that area, too.

Further south, power lines were down on Anderson Road near Kroger.

Saginaw Township Fire Station 3 posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that the Saginaw Township Fire Department had responded to nearly 70 storm related calls. Most of these involved downed power lines.

For people who lived in the area, they are just glad that no one got hurt.

“I’m just thankful everyone’s safe so hopefully everyone gets their power turned back on,” Meab said.

ABC12 did reach out to the National Weather Service to confirm what exactly blew through the Saginaw area Tuesday evening. It said that it was most likely a straight-line wind event and not a microburst like what happened in Flushing just a few weeks ago.

