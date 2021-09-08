Federal grant to Early Head Start education

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Over $5 million dollars in federal grants will soon go toward Early Head Start education and child care programs for Genesee County children.

Mid-Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee said that the money will promote infant and toddler development, and offer physical and mental health support along with family services.

The federal health department grant will bring $2.1 million dollars to Genesee County, and nearly $2.9 million is heading to Genesee Intermediate School District.

