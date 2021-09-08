Advertisement

Federal grant to Early Head Start education

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Over $5 million dollars in federal grants will soon go toward Early Head Start education and child care programs for Genesee County children.

Mid-Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee said that the money will promote infant and toddler development, and offer physical and mental health support along with family services.

The federal health department grant will bring $2.1 million dollars to Genesee County, and nearly $2.9 million is heading to Genesee Intermediate School District.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Flint Community Schools
Two longtime Flint school board members resign
$500 million in federal grants to Early Head Start education
Dan Kildee: $5 Million will go to early childhood development
Flint school board resignation
Flint school board resignation
Nyles "Benji" Hopkins of Saginaw was shot and killed on Aug. 8 near Mott Community College.
Reward offered for information about 19-year-old’s shooting death in Flint