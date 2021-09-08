Advertisement

Flint awards $20 million trash hauling contract to Priority Waste

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new company has been hired to pick up trash, yard waste and recycling from Flint residents.

The Flint City Council voted to enter into a contract with Priority Waste for residential trash collection starting Oct 1.

Councilman Santino Guerra confirmed the decision on Wednesday. The contract is worth almost $20 million over nearly three years through June 2024.

The contract allows Priority Waste the option to extend the contract for an additional two years beyond 2024.

The change in residential trash haulers comes after Republic Services declined to work with the city and negotiations fell through. Flint City Council members are planning an investigative hearing on that contract bidding process at 4 p.m. Thursday.

