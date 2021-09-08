The Grape Escape at Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Friends will gather tomorrow and Friday to work their way through a giant corn maze and taste some wine -- it’s call the ‘Grape Escape.’

The fundraiser at Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins in Saginaw benefits VOICE Inc. of Michigan, a nonprofit that provides services throughout Mid-Michigan to the deaf community and others with disabilities.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.