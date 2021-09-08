Head-on collision claims life of 51-year-old man

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 51-year-old man died over the weekend after a head-on crash along a rural Isabella County roadway.

Michigan State Police say David Lee Wixson of Farwell was driving north on Gilmore Road just south of Stevenson Road in Gilmore Township around 9:15 p.m. Saturday when he crossed the center line. He hit a southbound vehicle with two occupants.

An ambulance rushed Wixson to MidMichigan Medical Center in Clare, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries. The two people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe Wixson was intoxicated and was not wearing a seat belt while the two people in the other vehicle were wearing seat belts.

Michigan State Police will continue investigating the crash.

