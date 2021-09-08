Advertisement

Head-on collision claims life of 51-year-old man

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Source: Associated Press)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 51-year-old man died over the weekend after a head-on crash along a rural Isabella County roadway.

Michigan State Police say David Lee Wixson of Farwell was driving north on Gilmore Road just south of Stevenson Road in Gilmore Township around 9:15 p.m. Saturday when he crossed the center line. He hit a southbound vehicle with two occupants.

An ambulance rushed Wixson to MidMichigan Medical Center in Clare, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries. The two people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe Wixson was intoxicated and was not wearing a seat belt while the two people in the other vehicle were wearing seat belts.

Michigan State Police will continue investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

COVID-19 in schools
Michigan easing guidelines for quarantining students after COVID-19 exposure
A Tuscola County woman won $1 million with this Ruby Mine instant game ticket from the Michigan...
Tuscola County woman wins $1 million from Michigan Lottery instant game
Neighbors help put out fire after lightning strikes home in Bay County
Neighbors help put out fire after lightning strikes home in Bay County
Flint Police Department
Flint bringing back ShotSpotter to detect gunfire in the city