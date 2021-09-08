The importance of teeth brushing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There’s some buzz online as more dentists weigh in on the right order to brush teeth. Apparently, people are supposed to floss first...then use mouthwash...and then brush.

Flossing breaks up stuff in the teeth, the mouthwash helps with clearing the rest of it out, then brush.

The whole point of brushing is to distribute the active ingredients from toothpastes to your teeth. Rinsing with mouthwash after that would wash away those ingredients!

Some dentists said it doesn’t matter what order you do it in...as long as you do it

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.