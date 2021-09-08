Advertisement

The importance of teeth brushing

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There’s some buzz online as more dentists weigh in on the right order to brush teeth. Apparently, people are supposed to floss first...then use mouthwash...and then brush.

Flossing breaks up stuff in the teeth, the mouthwash helps with clearing the rest of it out, then brush.

The whole point of brushing is to distribute the active ingredients from toothpastes to your teeth. Rinsing with mouthwash after that would wash away those ingredients!

Some dentists said it doesn’t matter what order you do it in...as long as you do it

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Wellness Wednesday: Prana Yoga center
Wellness Wednesday: Prana Yoga center
Wellness Wednesday: Prana Yoga center
Wellness Wednesday: Prana Yoga
The importance of brushing your teeth
Importance of brushing your teeth
Flint Police Department
Flint bringing back ShotSpotter to detect gunfire in the city