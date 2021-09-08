Lake Fenton students, parents frustrated over county mask mandate

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Parents and students in the Lake Fenton Community School district are taking a stand against the county mask mandate requiring all students K-12 wear masks in schools.

A small, but mighty crowd stood outside the entrance to Lake Fenton High School Wednesday, after the superintendent says parents and students rushed the building earlier without wearing masks.

“They’re forcing us to wear a mask -- and if you don’t -- you get sent to the library,” said freshman Tyler Rockman.

Students said on Wednesday that they were sent to the library with no opportunity to learn or even eat their lunch.

“I have a 9th grader here and a 11th grader here, and they were both denied an education. They were not allowed to come into the school, because they didn’t have a mask on,” said concerned parent Amber White. “They’re not allowing kids to eat lunch unless they come out with a mask on, which makes zero sense because you don’t wear a mask in the lunchroom anyway.”

Some parents and students believe they’re being denied an education.

“There’s a lot of kids that are saying this is all too far. And then there’s kids saying that masks suck, they’re going to get their free lunch and come outside,” said junior William Westlock.

Students who chose not to wear a mask today inside Lake Fenton High School were sent to the library until their parents could come pick them up.

“There’s a lot of freedoms in this country -- like the bill of rights -- the constitution that we worked for -- people fought for all these rights -- and now I just see them getting stripped from us on a daily basis,” said student Jake Dunda.

Superintendent Julie Williams says the order that’s in place is beyond the district’s control as it is a county order. She also said that no students were denied lunches while in the library.

“I can’t apologize enough to our families who have children that may have been frightened, anxious or felt unsafe during that situation,” Williams said.

Several Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies were at the school Wednesday to help keep the peace.

Williams said that the plan is for an even larger presence tomorrow, should there happen to be a repeat of Wednesday.

