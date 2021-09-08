Legal motion filed today to return guns to men in Saginaw County firearms lawsuit

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - New developments tonight in a federal lawsuit where two men are suing the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department, wanting their firearms returned to them.

A legal motion was filed today to return the 13 guns in question to two men while this lawsuit makes its way through the court.

“There are 14 guns that are involved, the current federal lawsuit deals with 13 of the guns, because 13 of the guns had nothing to do with the crime,” says attorney Phil Ellison.

Guns were seized by the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department in 2017 after a man pointed one of the guns at a woman inside a Merrill area cabin. The man does not own the any of the guns, was convicted and is now free of the criminal justice system. But the guns, taken by the sheriff’s department are still in police custody.

“They were taken over four years ago, they have been trying to get them back for two years, and the sheriff’s office flat out want give them back,” says Ellison.

The two men who claim the guns are theirs filed two lawsuits in state court and now this new one in federal court. Past court papers indicate the sheriff’s department, which it claims took the guns for safekeeping, says the two men never showed proper paperwork that the guns are in fact theirs.

“Many of the firearms were family heirlooms, they have signed sworn affidavits that they are the owners of these firearms, and if they lied in those affidavits, that would be contempt, that would be jail time, no one is going to sign documents that are going to send you to jail,” says Ellison.

Today, Ellison filed a legal motion asking a judge to give the firearms back to the two men while the case works it way through court.

“Unlike many cases, the folks who own the firearms never committed a crime themselves, that is what makes this case unique,” says Ellison.

Sheriff Bill Federspiel has said in the past that he is comfortable on how his office has handled this case.

