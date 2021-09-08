MDOT proposes big changes to I-475 with $300 million project

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The I-475 corridor through Flint and Burton will look a lot different after a $300 million project to rebuild the freeway between Bristol and Carpenter roads from 2023 to 2027.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is seeking public input as the planning process continues for the massive construction project. It also would involve extensive work to the I-69 interchange and bridges along the freeway.

Major changes could come to the intersection of Dort Highway, Stewart Avenue and the I-475 interchange on Flint’s north side. MDOT has proposed eliminating the stretch of southbound Dort Highway that passes under the freeway just north of Stewart Avenue and connects with the southbound I-475 entrance ramp.

Instead, all traffic on Dort Highway would stay east of I-475 and connect to a new roundabout controlling traffic on Dort, Stewart and the I-475 interchange.

This rendering shows possible changes to the I-475 interchange at Stewart Avenue and Dort Highway. (source: Michigan Department of Transportation)

Some other changes involve converting abandoned railroad overpasses into recreational trails near Grand Traverse Street either by lengthening the bridge or boring a tunnel under the freeway.

MDOT also is proposing the elimination of the Massachusetts Avenue overpass, so the short street would dead end at the freeway rather than go underneath to connect with Boulevard Drive.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley proposed a radical change to the I-475 corridor by transforming the elevated freeway into a surface boulevard instead. However, that concept is not part of MDOT’s current plans.

MDOT is planning another public hearing on the project from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Flint Farmers Market. Brief presentations are planned at 5 and 6 p.m. that evening and MDOT planners will accept questions or feedback from the public during the remaining time.

Click here or email MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to leave a comment about the project.

MDOT says preliminary work on the $300 million project could begin in November 2023 and likely would last about four years until 2027. The schedule depends on the planning process currently under way and many other factors.

The project is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan plan.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.