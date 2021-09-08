Michigan easing guidelines for quarantining students after COVID-19 exposure

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19 at school won’t automatically keep students out of the classroom this year under new guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state health department issued voluntary guidance for schools and local health departments on Wednesday that allows students exposed to COVID-19 to remain at school in some circumstances.

Schools are not required to follow the set of recommendations from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Policies for quarantining and excluding students from school are up to individual districts and local public health officials.

State health officials recommend students can remain in school after a COVID-19 exposure in the following circumstances:

The student who was exposed is fully vaccinated for COVID-19. However, the student should receive a COVID-19 test three to five days after the last exposure and quarantine if it comes back positive.

The student who was exposed was wearing a mask and remained 6 feet apart from the student who tested positive regardless of vaccine status.

An unvaccinated student was exposed to the student who tested positive and both students were wearing a mask, even if they were less than 3 feet apart. The exposed student should receive COVID-19 testing daily.

The state health department recommends any exposed student who remains in school to wear a mask and receive a COVID-19 test every morning for 14 days before they enter the building.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends students continue quarantining outside school under the following circumstances:

Either the exposed student or the student who tested positive for COVID-19 was not wearing a mask.

The exposed student was less than 3 feet from the student who tested positive indoors regardless of whether they were wearing masks and the exposed student cannot or will not submit to daily COVID-19 testing.

The exposed student is experiencing any symptoms for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status.

The state health department recommends quarantines to last for at least 10 days and students can return to school if they have no symptoms after that time. However, guidelines say students can return after seven days of quarantine if they have no symptoms and test negative for COVID-19.

“When layered prevention strategies such as masking, distancing, testing, isolation and quarantine are applied consistently, school-associated transmission of COVID-19 is significantly reduced – which keeps kids in the classroom so they can learn,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel.

State health officials recommend schools work closely with their local health department to establish policies for COVID-19 testing and quarantines this school year. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing free rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits for all schools.

“The best protection against COVID-19 are the three safe and effective vaccines we have available, and we urge all eligible Michiganders to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “As many of our students are too young to be vaccinated, masks are an important tool to prevent the spread of the virus and allow for in-person learning to continue uninterrupted.”

