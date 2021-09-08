Advertisement

Michigan’s unemployment agency now offering virtual appointments

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s unemployment agency is offering virtual appointments for those needing assistance with their claims. Those appointments will be 20 minutes long.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, appointments can be made between 8:15 a.m. and 4:25 p.m.

On Thursdays and Fridays, the timeframe is between 8:15 a.m. and 3:35 p.m.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency expects to schedule up to 340 appointments per day. People can still choose to call the agency with questions regarding their claims.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Saginaw Township storm damage
Saginaw Township storm damage
Flint community leaders speak out in support of the Genesee County Health department’s decision...
Whitmer applauds Mount Pleasant schools, others for mask mandates
The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw
Saginaw VA hiring ahead of digital transition
Michigan's Unemployment Agency will offer virtual appointments
Michigan's unemployment agency offering virtual appointments