Michigan’s unemployment agency now offering virtual appointments

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s unemployment agency is offering virtual appointments for those needing assistance with their claims. Those appointments will be 20 minutes long.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, appointments can be made between 8:15 a.m. and 4:25 p.m.

On Thursdays and Fridays, the timeframe is between 8:15 a.m. and 3:35 p.m.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency expects to schedule up to 340 appointments per day. People can still choose to call the agency with questions regarding their claims.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.