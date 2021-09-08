Milder today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On the backside of the cold front that brought us the showers and storms yesterday, we’ll be milder this afternoon with a breezy wind out of the west. A trough moving across the state will keep some clouds around with the chance of a few showers.

Highs this afternoon will mainly be in the lower 70s with some sun, some cloud cover, and spotty showers. Winds will be out of the W at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.

Tonight we’ll be mainly dry with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s with a WNW wind at 5-10mph.

Tomorrow will be similar to today in that we’ll see some sun with some clouds and the slight chance for rain. With a NW wind around 10mph, it’ll be cooler, with highs struggling to hit 70 in most areas.

Sunshine and low 70s then return Friday.

