Mount Pleasant Public Schools expands mask mandate to all students

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - All Mount Pleasant Public Schools students will be required to wear face coverings in class under an expanded policy approved Tuesday evening.

The school board voted 4-1 to adopt a universal mask requirement for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The policy expands on a controversial policy requiring masks for all students up to age 12.

Mount Pleasant school board members who voted in favor of the expanded mask policy cited Isabella County’s “high” transmission rate for COVID-19 based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards.

Administrators plan to review the mask policy weekly on Fridays and may ease rules if COVID-19 transmission rates drop. Information about the following week’s mask guidelines will be shared with Mount Pleasant families every Friday.

Mount Pleasant Public Schools was one of the first districts in Mid-Michigan to mandate masks for students this fall. Approval of that policy led to significant backlash from parents and a recall effort against three board members who voted in favor of the mask rules.

