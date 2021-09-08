Neighbors help put out fire after lightning strikes home in Bay County

MERRITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/07/2021) - A Bay County woman is counting her blessings after lightning struck a tree on the side of her house.

The tree burst into flames and spread to the corner of her house. The swift actions her neighbors took helped minimize the damage.

”We heard a loud ‘BOOM.’ We knew it was lightning or something. We’re trying to figure out where it struck,” Mike Pilon said.

It wouldn’t take long for Pilon to find out where lightning struck because right next door, his neighbor’s tree was burning.

“The main part of the fire was just the tree that was on fire, and we seen it curling around the edge of the roof there. We knew we had to do something quick,” Pilon said.

Acting quickly, he and two of his other neighbors, including his son-in-law, grabbed fire extinguishers from their homes and used her garden hose to get the fire under control.

Thankfully, the Merritt Township Fire Department is less eight-hundred feet away and were able to help put out the fire before the fire spread any farther.

For Pilon, it was a great sense of relief.

“How concerned were you for your neighbor with what was going on?” We asked.

“Very concerned. She’s gone through a lot of hardship the last couple of years, and this is a neighborhood that where we just take care of each other,” Pilon replied.

The owner of the home was able to grab her dog and get out of her house safely. She was still shaken up and did not want to identify herself, but praised her neighbors for acting quickly.

Even though the fire only caught one part of her home, it’s impacting the entire house as a whole.

“The smell from that siding melting is really strong. It’s all through the house,” the homeowner said.

The owner says she needs an electrician to come check out the wiring, and she’ll be staying with a family member until that happens.

According to Consumers Energy, the storms were so strong that they knocked out power to at least 300 customers in Merritt Township.

They are estimating the power will be restored by Wednesday at 2:15 in the afternoon.

