New bridge offers better link to Lower Tahquamenon Falls

Rowboats replaced by 142-foot bridge installed with helicopter on Wednesday
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new pedestrian bridge will offer a new connection to the Lower Tahquamenon Falls in the Upper Peninsula.

Contractors for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources used a helicopter to install the 142-foot bridge in four sections Wednesday across the Tahquamenon River below the falls. The bridge is scheduled to open for visitors in October, offering universal access to the Lower Falls island.

The bridge is connected to a 350-foot boardwalk around the perimeter of the island in the Lower Falls section of the park. The entire $1.28 million project includes other accessibility improvements around the park.

“This bridge will allow for easier park staff and emergency services access to help maintain and keep the island safe,” said Tahquamenon Falls State Park manager Kevin Dennis.

Tahquamenon Falls State Park took a survey of visitors in 2017 and 80% of respondents said they likely would visit the island at the Lower Falls if there was a bridge connecting it to the mainland. A concession company offered rowboats to the island for many years.

GatorBridge in Florida assembled the bridge sections and shipped them north to Michigan last week.

