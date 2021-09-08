Recall efforts move forward against three Shiawassee County commissioners

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Recall efforts against three Shiawassee County Commissioners are moving forward.

“It’s a lack of professionalism. A lack of moral ethics, and strictly a lack of being an adult,” said Shiawassee County resident Anthony Karhoff.

Karhoff is a resident of Shiawassee County’s 5th district and has a lot to say about the conduct of a select few commissioners in the county in recent months.

Specifically, he’s referencing a July 15 meeting where commissioners allegedly violated the open meetings act and voted to give themselves tens of thousands of dollars in American Rescue Plan Funding.

Jeremy Root, the former chairman who receives the highest compensation at $25,000.

Once residents got wind of what commissioners were up to -- efforts began to pursue recalling several commissioners.

Specifically, Jeremy Root, Cindy Garber and John Plowman. The recall language was just approved yesterday. Karhoff is just one of many who is behind this massive effort.

“When are they going to get it in their head that what they did was wrong, and that they need to step aside -- and let this county move forward with genuine leadership that’s there for the people -- not the party, and not the money,” he said.

Signature collecting can begin as soon as Sept. 17, provided there are no appeals filed by any of the three commissioners.

Somewhere around 1,000 signatures will be required from each commissioners district in order for the recall to go through.

“We’re going to hold our public officials accountable. The saying is taxation without representation... what’s that mean?” Karhoff said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.