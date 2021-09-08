Reward offered for information about 19-year-old’s shooting death in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to whoever is responsible for a Saginaw man’s shooting death in Flint one month ago.

Nyles Benjamin Hopkins, 19, was riding with another man east on Robert T. Longway Boulevard around 10 p.m. Aug. 8 when two unknown vehicles approached near Franklin Avenue and the Mott Community College campus, according to the Flint Police Department.

Shooters fired handguns and rifles at the men’s car. Hopkins, who was known as Benji, was pronounced dead on the scene while the other victim was rushed to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The two suspect vehicles fled the scene east on Robert T. Longway Boulevard after the shooting and they remained on the loose this week. Flint police have not provided a description of the vehicles.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible for shootings. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.