Saginaw VA hiring ahead of digital transition

The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (9/9/2021)--The hiring crunch continues in a big way across the country...

One major local employer hoped to avoid those problems as it moved to bring on more people ahead of a big shift in how it does business: the Aleda E. Lutz VA hospital in Saginaw County.

“We want to eliminate any backlogs,” Dr. RJ Schildhouse, the system’s chief of staff explained. “As you can imagine, how we transfer care from one system to another… those all need to be coordinated.”

That as the health system planned to enter the digital age, preparing to make the switch to electronic medical records next year. Schildhouse wanted all hands on deck to smooth the transition.

“It’s a really nice opportunity,” he related. “We have a number of positions.”

Provided he can find the help…

Through the slog of the US labor crisis, help wanted signs fill store windows, with many employers seeing ever thinner piles of applications to fill those slots. The healthcare industry faced an even bigger, longstanding shortfall.

A study by the Association of American Medical Colleges found “the United States could see an estimated shortage of between 37,800 and 124,000 physicians by 2034, including shortfalls in both primary and specialty care.”

“Healthcare… inside and outside the VA has always had some degree of critical need,” Schildhouse said. “COVID, I think, has highlighted those things or moved them a bit more to the forefront.”

The calling to serve our nation’s heroes, Schildhouse hoped, would be its own reward.

“I see this… implementation as a way for us to better serve our veterans,” he said. “I would say it’s an opportune time for folks to jump in. So, I think we’re excited about these new positions.”

The Aleda E Lutz VA Medical Center, hiring for a number of roles, including nurse practitioners, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants ahead of the switch planned for 2022.

To apply, visit the USA Jobs website.

