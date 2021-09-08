Total of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan bounces back up

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan rebounded on Wednesday after a significant decline over Labor Day weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,364 new COVID-19 illnesses Wednesday for a total of 964,317. That is nearly 800 more than the daily average of 1,578 new cases from Saturday through Tuesday.

State health officials reported 51 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 20,447.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady with nearly 30,000 tests completed Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests reached the second highest level since April, settling at 11.81% on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased over the holiday weekend. As of Tuesday, 1,396 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 18 more than Tuesday. Of those, 1,293 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained steady. As of Wednesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 383 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 177 of them were on ventilators.

Since Tuesday, there are 13 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and six fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 12.842 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 6.87 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.325 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.689 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.23 million people statewide. A total of 56.2% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 66.3% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 35,829 cases and 940 deaths, which is an increase of 89 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 21,616 cases and 619 deaths, which is an increase of 54 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 1,189 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 11,232 cases and 350 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Clare, 2,290 cases and 88 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Gladwin, 2,102 cases and 58 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Gratiot, 3,467 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Huron, 3,267 cases and 79 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Iosco, 2,032 cases and 72 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Isabella, 5,810 cases and 98 deaths, which is an increase of 24 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 8,346 cases and 213 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases and one death.

Midland, 7,521 cases and 102 deaths, which is an increase of 26 cases and two deaths.

Ogemaw, 1,647 cases and 44 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 625 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,721 cases and 55 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Sanilac, 3,873 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Shiawassee, 6,227 cases and 111 deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases.

Tuscola, 5,189 cases and 166 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

