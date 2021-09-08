Advertisement

Tuscola County woman wins $1 million from Michigan Lottery instant game

A Tuscola County woman won $1 million with this Ruby Mine instant game ticket from the Michigan Lottery.(source: Michigan Lottery)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The last Ruby Mine ticket on the roll at a Tuscola County gas station brought extra fun for a group of women on a getaway.

A 43-year-old woman won the $1 million top prize from the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Mine instant game with a ticket purchased at the Clark gas station on Main Street in Marlette. She bought the ticket during a stop for gas on a trip with other women.

“There was one Ruby Mine ticket left in the roll, so I decided to purchase it,” the lucky winner said. “When I got back to the car, I joked: ‘Alright, if I win $1 million, we are going to do something fun today!’ When I scratched the ticket and told my friends I’d really won $1 million, they thought I was kidding.”

She scanned the ticket on the Michigan Lottery app, which confirmed she won the $1 million prize, which will be paid in 30 annuity payments worth about $33,000 apiece. She plans to pay bills and save the remainder.

Players have won more than $56 million playing the Ruby Mine game since August 2020. More than $39 million worth of prizes remain, including two more $1 million top prizes.

