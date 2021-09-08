Two longtime Flint school board members resign

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Vice President Vera Perry and Trustee Diana Wright sent letters announcing their resignation on Tuesday.

The two brought up challenges facing the district, like a declining student population and in turn, school funding losses.

Perry was about the $200 million dollar offer from the CS Mott Foundation, but she said that she hopes the district finds a way to accept the deal.

“I would hate to see that money walk away from us and go into another district because if that happens and those other districts build the new schools, then guess where our students are going to go. they’re going to go to those districts,” said Perry.

Despite that disagreement, Perry said that the main issue she’s retiring after 18 years is to spend time with her family. She said that the Flint school board’s decisions have always been all about the children.

