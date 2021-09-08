Whitmer applauds Mount Pleasant schools, others for mask mandates

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - With an expanded face mask mandate approved for Mount Pleasant Public Schools on Tuesday, over 60% of Michigan students will be covered by face covering rules this fall.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said school districts and local health departments across Michigan have imposed face mask rules now covering 229 districts with nearly 758,000 students this fall. That represents increases of over 50 school districts and 7% of students over the past two weeks.

Eight of Michigan’s 10 most populous counties have mask rules for schools, including Genesee.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends face coverings for all students, staff and volunteers in kindergarten through 12th grade this fall. However, school districts and local health departments can set their own face mask policies.

Whitmer expects more counties and schools to require face masks for the new school year.

“In other states, school and local authorities have been pressured, threatened or outright banned from taking action to protect their students, teachers, and staff,” she said. “Instead, in Michigan, we are working closely with local health departments and supporting school districts to make sure schools are prepared to protect students this academic year.”

Whitmer hopes to see schools and public health officials continue working together on measures that limit the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.

“Districts and local public health leaders should keep working together to implement mask guidelines and create buy-in at the community level, which leads to better outcomes and better adherence to policies that keep kids, teachers, staff, and parents safe,” she said. “Together, we can protect ourselves from COVID and ensure kids keep learning in-person.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.