Advertisement

12 In Your Town: Hundreds of classic cars on display for Frankenmuth Auto Fest

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s just in time for Frankenmuth’s biggest block party -- Auto Fest.

Mid-Michigan has a love affair with automobiles, so Frankenmuth is the place to be this weekend to see some fabulous rides.

The festivities kick off Friday with thousands of hot rods, classics and muscle cars from all across the state and country. ABC12 News is airing a special presentation from Frankenmuth Auto Fest at 7 p.m. Friday.

More events are planned all day Saturday and Sunday around downtown Frankenmuth. Click here for a full schedule of events.

Over the last 10 years, the event has raised more than $1 million for local charities.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

The Taffy Kitchen in Frankenmuth is a popular stop for children who want an up-close view of...
Taffy Kitchen in Frankenmuth offers up-close view of making candy
Jamie Furbush is president and CEO of the Frankenmuth Visitors Bureau.
Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce excited to welcome Auto Fest visitors
Inflation
Navigating inflation and rising prices
The Grape Escape at Johnson's Giant Pumpkin Patch
The Grape Escape at Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins