12 In Your Town: Hundreds of classic cars on display for Frankenmuth Auto Fest

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s just in time for Frankenmuth’s biggest block party -- Auto Fest.

Mid-Michigan has a love affair with automobiles, so Frankenmuth is the place to be this weekend to see some fabulous rides.

The festivities kick off Friday with thousands of hot rods, classics and muscle cars from all across the state and country. ABC12 News is airing a special presentation from Frankenmuth Auto Fest at 7 p.m. Friday.

More events are planned all day Saturday and Sunday around downtown Frankenmuth. Click here for a full schedule of events.

Over the last 10 years, the event has raised more than $1 million for local charities.

