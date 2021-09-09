Advertisement

5 men accused of Whitmer kidnapping plot want to delay trial

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Five men accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year because of her COVID-19 restrictions want to postpone their October trial until 2022.

In a court filing, attorneys say they’re still plowing through hours of audio secretly recorded by informants and FBI agents. They’re also “investigating recent developments” related to the conduct of agents.

Trial in federal court in Grand Rapids has been set for Oct. 12 after it was pushed back from the original date in March. The defendants would like an additional 90-day extension for all deadlines in the case. Prosecutors must respond next week.

The government says the five men conspired to kidnap Whitmer, even scouting her second home in northern Michigan. They’ve pleaded not guilty and claim to be victims of entrapment.

Six suspects were charged in federal court for crimes related to the alleged plot: Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft, Adam Fox, Kaleb Franks, Ty Garbin and Daniel Harris. Garbin reached a plea deal with prosecutors in exchange for his help to prosecutors building a case against the other five.

A federal judge sentenced Garbin to six years in prison last month. The five other suspects charged in federal court face up to life in prison if they are convicted.

Eight other suspects are facing charges in state courts related to the alleged plot. They are accused of providing help to the six federal suspects in carrying out attacks against Whitmer and other state government targets.

These eight men are facing state charges for the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and attack state government.(source: WJRT)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

