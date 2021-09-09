Acting director of Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency is being called to resign

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Lisa Estlund Olson, the acting director of Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency appeared before the House Oversight Committee in Lansing.

The focus of the hearing was on the system failures during the pandemic. There is no question that Michigan’s Unemployment system was stretched to capacity during the pandemic.

“Everybody in this world wants everything instantaneously and our system is not set up for instantaneous,” said Olson.

Half of Michigan’s population, an estimated 5.3 million people filed unemployment claims during the peak of the pandemic. It was an historic, unprecedented amount of claims.

The states acting director of the department told lawmakers Thursday that the 10 year old system wasn’t set up for that, but adjustments were made to help meet the demand.

“They have expanded our server capacity they have expanded our phone capacity we have been working with all of the vendors we currently use to be able to add additional capacity that we have needed over the past 18 months,” said Olson.

Of the the more than five million claims filed, only about two and a half million were paid.

“We still have 20,000 people it is not the same 20,000 people um it’s a rotating group of 20,000 coming in and out of the system that have not been paid,” said Olson.

Software issues and manpower are blamed for the backlog in the department.

“Representatives and our constituents are screwed they’re scared, they are calling us saying what is the heck is this,” said Representative O’Malley.

One representative taking Olsen to task over the 700,000 letters that went out telling people that they needed to payback thousands of dollars in benefits.

Olsen said that the restitution is waived unless they find that the claimant has committed fraud, and then it is revoked. The department has up to 3 years to find fraud.

