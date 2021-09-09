Advertisement

CDC COVID forecast: Hospitalizations stable, deaths to increase

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecast predicts COVID-19 hospitalizations will remain stable or uncertain over the next four weeks.

That’s the third week in a row with the same expectations.

The CDC projects COVID deaths in the United States could hit 710,000 by Oct. 2.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll is currently more than 650,000.

Just over 53% of Americans are considered fully vaccinated, the CDC says.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule
A bomb squad vehicle responds to the scene of a man's home in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on...
Man charged with weapons of mass destruction; neighborhood evacuated in Pa.
The rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is hurting airline bookings and further...
Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales
File photo of COVID-19 vaccine
Michigan launches online portal with adults’ vaccination records