Cool & comfy today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A weak cold front exiting the area is bringing us winds out of the NW, helping to keep us cool and comfy. We’ll see some sunshine, but also some clouds with the chance of isolated showers. Storms are possible, but nothing severe is expected, and if you see rain it isn’t expected to last long. Highs today will only be near 70 degrees!

Tonight we’ll be mainly clear with lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Tomorrow brings our highs back closer to normal in the low 70s. We’ll have some midday clouds and the chance of a few sprinkles, but most stay dry.

We then return to the low 80s Saturday!

