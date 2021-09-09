Evidence of West Nile Virus found in Saginaw County crow

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission has detected the first evidence of West Nile virus within Saginaw County for 2021.

The mosquito-borne virus was found in a dead crow collected in Saginaw Township in early September. Officials said that West Nile Virus is often detected around this time of year and is a reminder that mosquitoes are more than just a nuisance.

This initial detection of West Nile Virus is in addition to ten detections of Jamestown Canyon virus found in Saginaw County mosquitoes.

Officials said that the threat of mosquito-borne virus infection in Saginaw County remains low, but precautions should continue.

The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission said that the best way to prevent mosquito-borne disease is to protect yourself and family from mosquito bites:

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

When outdoors wear shoes and socks, light colored long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt.

Apply an insect repellent that contains DEET, or other EPA-approved products according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.

Eliminate all sources of standing water around the yard that can support mosquito breeding, including water in buckets, wading pools, old tires, and any other object holding water.

Officials at The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission said that the community is encouraged to report standing water in roadside ditches, flooded yards, fields, or similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.

It is also encouraged to contact the Commission’s office if residents notice a crow or blue jay that has been dead for less than 24 hours. Officials said that these birds are of value to West Nile Virus surveillance as they suffer a high mortality from the virus.

Mosquito-borne viruses are transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird or mammal.

Officials said that human infections are rarely diagnosed since infections usually result in no symptoms. When symptoms become present, they include sudden onset of flu-like illness with fever.

