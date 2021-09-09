Flint School Board looking to fill seats after two longtime members resign

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/08/2021) - The Flint School Board is met on Wednesday night, but this time without two of its longtime members.

Vice President Vera Perry and Trustee Diana Wright submitted their resignations on Tuesday.

Board President Carol McIntosh read a statement right at the beginning of Wednesday’s meeting, thanking them for their many years of service and wishing them the best. That was quickly followed by a call for Flint community members to apply for their seats and move the district forward.

”It’s no hard feelings. I’m sure they’re making the best decisions for them and their families, and I respect that. We’re moving forward. We have a district to run, and we have students to educate, and that is where we’re going to go, however it goes, that’s what we’ll go down or up doing. Educating students and making the best decisions for them. That’s all it’s about,” McIntosh said.

Perry had a term ending in 2024 while Wright’s term was expiring at the end of 2022.

The board of education will now have 30 days to replace both trustees.

At a meeting ABC12 attended in June, Wright had a disagreement with the Board President about wanting to talk about a possible agreement with the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. One that would provide the district with tens of millions of dollars to build new schools but also caused controversy because of issues with communication.

McIntosh confirmed with ABC12 after the meeting that they set aside her differences, and the district has been talking to the Mott Foundation’s President and CEO, Ridway White for some time now, and the board is planning to meet with the Mott Foundation tomorrow.

It’s something Acting Superintendent, Kevelin Jones is excited about.

”I know some things that’s in the works that I would say to parents, ‘Hang in there.’ Again, we’re working to renovate. We’re not just going to send you back to Doyle Ryder with clean carpets. We’re going to renovate that place and make it better for you. That’s just the first place. We’re going around to all eleven schools, and we’re going to determine what schools need renovations, and we’re going to make that happen,” Jones said.

Doyle-Ryder Elementary is still closed after staff discovered mold in several classrooms last week.

If anyone is looking to apply for a spot on the Flint School Board, you must be a registered voter of the School District of the City of Flint.

The deadline is Wednesday, September 22nd at 4:00 p.m. You may hand deliver them to FCS Administration Building (923 E. Kearsley Street, Flint 48503) or e-mail them to melston@flintschools.org

