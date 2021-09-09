Flint school superintendent sues board members after weeks of strife

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The top official at Flint Community Schools is suing the board of education after weeks of controversy, which led her to take a leave of absence.

Superintendent Anita Steward filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Genesee County Circuit Court against Flint school board members Carol McIntosh, Joyce Ellis-McNeal, Danielle Green and Laura McIntyre, along with the Flint Community Schools district.

Steward temporarily stepped away from her position in August after conflict with the school board over the summer. Assistant Superintendent Kevelin Jones was named interim superintendent while Steward remains off the job.

Steward received a glowing performance evaluation from board members in January, but a disagreement bubbled up in June. Board members narrowly passed a measure in June prohibiting Steward from talking with community organizations, including the C.S. Mott Foundation, without McIntosh or a designee in attendance.

Steward had been working with the foundation and other agencies on a $200 million plan to transform the Flint Community Schools district with new buildings and programs. The plan is designed to stop a decades-long trend of declining enrollment.

In response, Mott Foundation President and CEO Ridgway White temporarily cut off funding for a variety of programs it funds in Flint schools. But he reversed course two days later and reinstated all funding for the current school year.

Two Flint school board members resigned this week, so the district is accepting applications from residents in the district interested in taking their places. Applicants must be registered voters in the Flint Community Schools district and the deadline for applications is 4 p.m. Sept. 22.

