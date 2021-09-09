Advertisement

Flint teacher lives on through community after an unexpected death

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

A heartbreaking loss in the Flint Community School district as they mourn the death of a beloved kindergarten teacher.

We first told you about Casey Purdy back in July when she told us she had to pick up a second job to help buy supplies for her classroom.

“The reason why I work a second is to help them get stuff at their house if their parents can’t buy it you know, backpacks or anything I can buy it,” said Purdy back in August, 2021.

We also caught up with Purdy in August just after receiving a $500 TikTok donation to help pay for supplies in her classroom.

Purdy unexpectedly passed away on Sunday at the age of 40.

Family members say it’s still too early to say what exactly happened, but are continuing to honor her legacy by collecting backpacks, school supplies and more for her students.

Purdy was a kindergarten teacher at the Brownell STEM academy during the week and picked up a second job bartending downtown Flint to help pay for supplies in her classroom.

Kimberly Edwards says her son was in Purdy’s class last year.

Edwards says not only did Purdy support her son, but also gave her support as well.

“She would encourage me, she would tell me, ‘no, we’re not going to stop, and we’re in this together it’s hard for everybody.’”

“She would really encourage me and just those little words would take me a long way throughout my day,” added Edwards.

Purdy’s friends, family and parents of her students want to make sure her legacy lives on by making sure the Flint Community School students always have what they need to succeed.

“We need to be just like Casey was, we need to work just as hard to make sure that everyone has what they need you know, if we could keep the donations coming and we can keep this an ongoing thing, and build something in her name, that would be awesome,” said Aisha Avant.

To find out where you can send your condolences to the family or donate school supplies click on the link, HERE.

