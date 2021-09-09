JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

There was a hint of autumn in the air Thursday as high temperatures held in the 60s across many parts of the ABC12 viewing area. Northwesterly winds weren’t terribly strong, but were enough to hold our temperatures back at below average levels. A few showers managed to pop up once again during the afternoon, but those will fade away very quickly this evening. With clearing skies and light breezes overnight, lows will range from the middle, to upper 40s.

After a chilly start to our Friday, readings will recover quickly with bright sunshine expected to begin the day. Some clouds will build up a little bit during the afternoon as light westerly breezes shift more to southwest during the afternoon. I can’t rule out a few sprinkles popping up again, but most of us will stay dry to end the workweek. High temperatures will range from the lower, to middle 70s, which is just a skosh below average for this part of September.

Summertime temperatures will make a return for Saturday. A good bit of sunshine will combine with a friskier south-southwesterly wind to pop temperatures back up into the 80s for the day. By Saturday night, however, a cool front will drop through the state. The front will support some spotty showers for Saturday night and Sunday. Behind the front, winds will take on a northerly component, so temperatures Sunday will retreat back into the 70s.

On ABC12 News we will take a look at some ups and down in our expected temperatures for next week. We will also time out the potential for the return of some rumbles of thunder. - JR