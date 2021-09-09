Advertisement

JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The weather system that brought us severe weather Tuesday, opened the door to some noticeably cooler air.  High temperatures Wednesday ranged from the lower, to middle 70s.  Bright sunshine in the morning gave way to some cloud cover and spotty showers during the afternoon.  The showers that popped up have faded away for the most part, so we will be left with partly cloudy skies overnight as low temperatures settle into the low 50s early Thursday morning.

Thursday will be partly sunny overall, but there will be a chance for a few more brief showers or sprinkles to develop for the afternoon.  With a light northwesterly breeze prevailing for the day, there will be a hint of autumn in the air.  High temperatures for the day will likely fall a little shy of the average, which is now 76-degrees.  For the northern and eastern parts of the ABC12 viewing area, readings will stay in the 60s.  Only a few spots will be able to fight to around the 70-degree mark.

A nice stretch of weather looks to be on tap from Friday, through Sunday.  Most of us will stay dry, although a few showers may drift across Mid-Michigan Saturday night.  Friday will feature bright sunshine and comfortable temperatures.  On ABC12 News we will talk about some warmer air returning for the weekend, as well as when we may hear more rumbles of thunder. - JR

