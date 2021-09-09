Michigan deer hunting season officially starts this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Michigan deer hunters can hit the woods this weekend, officially starting another season.

The annual Liberty Hunt for youth and hunters with disabilities will take place on Sept. 11 and 12. Hunters age 16 or younger and those with eligible disabilities are invited to take part, including the deaf or hard of hearing.

Click here for a list of eligibility requirements for the Liberty Hunt. Hunters are allowed to use firearms this weekend.

“People with disabilities can experience difficulty with mobility, climbing into a tree stand, sighting in game, hearing game approaching or holding a firearm,” said Hannah Schauer, DNR Wildlife Division communications coordinator. “The Liberty Hunt provides opportunities for people with disabilities to get outdoors and try a new sport or continue to enjoy one they love.”

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources offers some accessible hunting locations with track chairs, elevated hunting blinds or adaptive gear in hunting blinds to assist hunters with disabilities. Click here for a statewide list of accessible hunting options in Michigan.

All hunters taking part in the Liberty Hunt need a deer, deer combo, antlerless deer, mentored youth or deer management assistance permit. Hunters only are allowed to take one deer this weekend.

The DNR reminds hunters to wear orange in the woods and follow all safe hunting practices.

Michigan is offering the following deer hunting dates this fall:

Early antlerless firearm season on Sept. 18 and 19.

Independence Hunt on Oct. 14 to 17.

Archery deer season from Oct. 1 to Nov. 14.

Firearm deer season from Nov. 15 to 30.

Archery deer season from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 statewide (or until Jan. 31 in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties).

Muzzleloader deer season from Dec. 3 to 12.

Late antlerless firearm deer season from Dec. 13 to Jan. 1.

A special late antlerless deer hunt will be allowed from Jan. 7 to 10 and 14 to 17 only on private land in Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency, Oscoda and Presque Isle counties.

