The Michigan Department of Transportation is seeking public input as the planning process continues for I-475 upgrades

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The I-475 corridor through Flint and Burton will look very different in a few years.

A $300 million dollar project to rebuild the freeway is planned to start in 2023 and end in 2027.

Its been a few years since major upgrades hit I-475, but another round of Rebuilding Michigan funds will pave the way from another large section be redone.

From Bristol road up to Carpenter road, It’s going to be split up into two projects, there will be one that’s more focused downtown, and then another project that will be the north and south chunks of I-475.

Project Manager Trevor Block said that there is also a proposal to reconfigure part of southbound Dort Highway north of Stewart Avenue, but the Michigan Department of Transportation is asking the public what they think of the changes before the work starts.

“On Dort Highway right at Steward Ave, really there’s roads going every which way, and we think maybe this is something we can improve on. Our approach is going to be that we are just stepping back and asking, ‘is this a problem?,” said Block. “If we start to hear general themes on how things are going, then we will work on alternatives and bring and back and see if that works better.”

Block said that this is a major stretch of road impacting thousands of drivers, so they want to make sure they’re doing what’s best for drivers.

“There’s so much on the table that we have already heard from people in the area on what to do and what not to do on I-475. There is a lot of people voicing opinions on it. So we are going to be really sitting down and between now and January we are going to be making a lot of big decisions on what’s going to occur,” he said.

The community can attend the public meeting on Sept. 15 at the Flint Farmers Market. The whole event runs from 4 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. with formal presentations at those times. Residents may ask questions and make comments during the remainder of the time.

Block said that this meeting will be the first of many over the next six months as the Michigan Department of Transportation works on a final plan for the project.

