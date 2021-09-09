Michigan DNR expects good season for deer hunters this fall

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says deer hunters should find excellent conditions when they take to the woods this fall.

The DNR’s annual deer hunting preview projects a season as good as or better than 2020.

This will be the first deer hunting season with changes to antlerless deer licenses, which include a new universal license that can be used in nearly every deer management unit across Michigan.

“These regulation changes reflect the evolution of deer hunting in Michigan,” said Chad Stewart, DNR Deer and Elk Program specialist. “The last 20 years have resulted in dramatic and sustained declines in hunter numbers. When combined with an abundant and resilient deer herd that continues to grow and the added challenge of managing deer diseases, a change that represented this shifting dynamic was necessary.”

Upper Peninsula

The DNR expects a better year for hunters in the Upper Peninsula after a 6% drop in the total number of deer taken and an 11% drop in the number of bucks taken last fall. Wildlife officials say a milder winter and more abundant food supply should help deer numbers bounce back.

Northern Lower Peninsula

The 2020 deer hunting season went well in the northern Lower Peninsula with nearly 136,000 taken, which is 7% higher than 2019. However, the number of bucks taken dropped about 5% to nearly 65,000.

The DNR believes the deer population is strong in many locations, but it appears to be somewhat spotty and not evenly distributed. Wildlife officials have noted a good generation of fawns this year, including numerous twins trailing behind does.

DNR officials have received reports of better looking bucks in the woods this year after heavy spring and summer rains provided an abundant food supply.

Southern Lower Peninsula

Hunters had a banner year in southern Michigan last fall with a 29% increase in the number of antlerless deer taken and a 12% increase in the number of bucks. Hunters and deer management practices led to a total harvest of nearly 250,000 deer in 2020.

The DNR expects continued success for hunters in the region this fall after receiving reports of nice bucks and well developed fawns.

