Michigan hospital leaders renew COVID-19 vaccination plea amid deaths

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan health and business officials are pleading with people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

They cite hospital workforce shortages, unnecessary deaths and concerns that end-of-summer travel and the return to school may fuel a case surge. Hospitals are operating at near capacity as coronavirus caseloads rise and non-COVID-19 patients seek care they delayed.

The nearly 1,400 adults who were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday was well below past peaks. But hospitals say they have fewer employees and that non-COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized for longer.

Physicians say there’s a new dimension of stress and sadness on the front lines caring for dying patients who aren’t vaccinated.

The plea from health and business officials on Thursday came just over a week after top medical officials from 21 hospitals and health systems across Michigan signed a joint letter urging the public to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

They called on everyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to get one so they stop putting patients, health care workers and others at risk. The letter says 99% of people dying from COVID-19 right now are not vaccinated, which means their deaths may have been preventable.

Statistics from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services show the following Mid-Michigan hospitals above 90% of their operating capacity:

Hurley Medical Center in Flint -- 98%.

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw -- 93%.

Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township -- 92%.

Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw -- 91%.

