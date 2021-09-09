Advertisement

Michigan hospital leaders renew COVID-19 vaccination plea amid deaths

Four Mid-Michigan hospitals are operating at over 90% capacity
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan health and business officials are pleading with people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

They cite hospital workforce shortages, unnecessary deaths and concerns that end-of-summer travel and the return to school may fuel a case surge. Hospitals are operating at near capacity as coronavirus caseloads rise and non-COVID-19 patients seek care they delayed.

The nearly 1,400 adults who were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday was well below past peaks. But hospitals say they have fewer employees and that non-COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized for longer.

Physicians say there’s a new dimension of stress and sadness on the front lines caring for dying patients who aren’t vaccinated.

The plea from health and business officials on Thursday came just over a week after top medical officials from 21 hospitals and health systems across Michigan signed a joint letter urging the public to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

They called on everyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to get one so they stop putting patients, health care workers and others at risk. The letter says 99% of people dying from COVID-19 right now are not vaccinated, which means their deaths may have been preventable.

Statistics from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services show the following Mid-Michigan hospitals above 90% of their operating capacity:

  • Hurley Medical Center in Flint -- 98%.
  • Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw -- 93%.
  • Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township -- 92%.
  • Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw -- 91%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

File photo of COVID-19 vaccine
Michigan launches online portal with adults’ vaccination records
Heart Walk: CHD in babies
Mother who lost 2 daughters to heart defects helps search for a cure
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
Michigan’s first human cases of West Nile Virus for 2021 confirmed in Detroit area
Ascension Genesys Hospital finishes trial for authorized plasma therapy for coronavirus patients.
Central Michigan University medical students will learn at Ascension hospitals for 25 years