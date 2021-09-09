Advertisement

Michigan ICU nurse travels to California as the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (WJRT) - With COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise and a worker shortage, more than 100 travel nurses are heading to California.

Michigan ICU nurse Cydni Strong is one of over 100 healthcare workers staffing community medical centers in Fresno County.

That’s more than 2,000 miles away from home for her. Strong said she’s helping out for a special reason.

“I’ve lost one of my closest friends to COVID when it all started and my only uncle when it all started,” said Strong. “It touches me a little different because I don’t want to see anyone go through what me and my family went through before.”

Fresno County’s trauma center is running at 110% capacity.

Local health departments said that everyone can do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Evidence of West Nile virus found in Saginaw County
Evidence of West Nile Virus found in Saginaw County crow
MDOT proposes big changes to I-475 with $300 million project
MDOT proposes big changes to I-475 with $300 million project
Michigan nurse travels to California amid COVID-19 hospitalization surge
Michigan nurse headed to California to help with COVID-19 surge
The Congressional Gold Medal
Mid-Michigan congressmen launch effort to honor military members killed in Afghanistan