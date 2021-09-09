Michigan ICU nurse travels to California as the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

FRESNO, Calif. (WJRT) - With COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise and a worker shortage, more than 100 travel nurses are heading to California.

Michigan ICU nurse Cydni Strong is one of over 100 healthcare workers staffing community medical centers in Fresno County.

That’s more than 2,000 miles away from home for her. Strong said she’s helping out for a special reason.

“I’ve lost one of my closest friends to COVID when it all started and my only uncle when it all started,” said Strong. “It touches me a little different because I don’t want to see anyone go through what me and my family went through before.”

Fresno County’s trauma center is running at 110% capacity.

Local health departments said that everyone can do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.