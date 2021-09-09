Advertisement

Michigan launches online portal with adults’ vaccination records

All vaccinations registered in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry can be downloaded, saved or printed
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan adults will have easier access to their vaccination records with a new website from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The Michigan Immunization Portal shows all vaccinations that people age 18 and older have received in their lifetime as long as they were entered into the Michigan Care Improvement Registry. The portal also will show COVID-19 vaccine status.

Adults will be able to search their record and download, save or print their information. However, vaccines administered in another state may not show up.

“We want to make sure Michiganders are able to access their vaccination records as easily as possible as this is important health information,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel. “The Michigan Immunization Portal allows them to find their record from their computer or smart phone and save a copy for their records.”

She said an immediate benefit of the portal will be allowing adults to print a COVID-19 vaccination record if they misplace their card.

Adults must create a login profile and upload a copy of their driver’s license, state ID card or U.S. passport to access their vaccine records. Children’s vaccine records will not be available in the portal until they turn 18, so parents may need to contact their physician or health department for that information.

