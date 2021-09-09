Advertisement

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency seeking new computer software

A long process of hiring a new company to provide software for the benefits and tax systems is beginning
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is beginning a process to hire a new benefits and tax system software vendor after a tumultuous year.

The agency plans to issue a request for information from companies able to replace key computer systems that power unemployment benefits claims and payments from employers. The current system has been in use for nine years since 2012.

The information request will allow the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency to learn about products available on the market able to drive the complex program while providing strong security measures for personal information. Officials hope to use that information to produce a request for proposals from vendors.

“It’s been nearly 10 years since we first started using our current system and we want to provide a better, more agile user experience for both our claimant and employer users,” said Liza Estlund Olson, acting director of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

She expects the process of identifying a new vendor and developing a contract will be lengthy. Companies have five weeks to respond to the request for information with proposals based on seven key goals.

Michigan recently approved a one-year extension with FAST Enterprises, which manages the software behind the unemployment agency’s benefits and tax systems.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has been under fire for the past 18 months after its systems were inundated with claims in March and April 2020, when the state’s first COVID-19 measures ordered thousands of businesses to close or curtail operations.

More than 2.4 million people have received part of over $38 billion in unemployment benefits since March 2020.

Thousands of workers who encountered problems or errors with their unemployment benefits claims complained about long waits or a total inability to get adequate help completing their application.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration increased staffing at the agency by five times during the coronavirus and added new ways for workers to seek help, including an online live chat portal and a virtual appointment system for claims representatives to chat with workers online.

Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature have launched an investigation into the unemployment agency’s shortcomings and are calling for change in leadership.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

File photo of COVID-19 vaccine
Michigan launches online portal with adults’ vaccination records
The Taffy Kitchen in Frankenmuth is a popular stop for children who want an up-close view of...
Taffy Kitchen Candy Store is a popular stop in Frankenmuth
Classic car owners excited to show off their rides at Frankenmuth Auto Fest
Classic car owners excited to show off their rides at Frankenmuth Auto Fest
This classic Corvette will be on display during Frankenmuth Auto Fest.
Thousands coming to Frankenmuth Auto Fest this weekend