Mid-Michigan congressmen launch effort to honor military members killed in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Two members of Congress from Mid-Michigan are backing a new push to honor the 13 U.S. military service members with one of the nation’s highest honors after they were killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

Congressman Lisa McClain, a Republican who represents the Thumb Region, introduced a bill in Congress this week to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 11 Marines, Army staff sergeant and Navy medic killed at the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26.

Republican Congressman John Moolenaar of Midland has announced support for the bill.

“Our nation lost 13 brave Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, and I ask that we continue to pray for the grieving families of those who were killed,” he said. “The Congressional Gold Medal is one of our nation’s highest honors and will help ensure the sacrifice and bravery of these 13 men and women will always be remembered.”

The suicide bombing was blamed on the ISIS-K terrorist group and brought the deadliest day for the U.S. military in Afghanistan in more than a decade. The blast also killed hundreds of civilians and injured hundreds more.

McClain’s bill says the 13 military service members worked bravely at the airport “in an extremely dangerous situation” during the final days of the Afghanistan war to airlift soldiers and civilians from the country to safety as the Taliban rapidly took control.

She says the military members “exemplified extreme bravery and valor,” so they should forever be enshrined with the Congressional Gold Medal, which is the highest expression of national appreciation for achievements or contributions.

The service members who died from the Aug. 26 bombing are:

Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo.

Sgt. Nicole Gee.

Cpl. Hunter Lopez.

Cpl. Daegan Page.

Cpl. Humberto Sanchez.

Cpl. David Lee Espinoza.

Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz.

Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum.

Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola.

Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui.

Navy Hospitalman Maxton Soviak.

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.

