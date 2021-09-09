Owosso woman opens downtown clothing store with affordability in mind

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - When you first walk in to Kaizen 113 on Washington Street in downtown Owosso, you’ll notice children’s clothes and lots of them.

Many of the articles of clothing are second hand and are $19.95 or less.

And there’s a reason for that.

Just ask the store’s owner Shantelle Goodman.

“I had experienced poverty once I became a mom myself, and so it was important to me to give that same kind of kindness and help I received growing up here with some of the community members,” Goodman said.

It’s no secret this past year and a half has been a battle. She’s only been in business for about three weeks.

She saved her pennies while watching stores around her close up.

“We lost JCPenney during the pandemic, we lost Goodwill during the pandemic, we lost Blossom -- a children’s boutique that was here downtown,” she said.

But that wasn’t going to deter her from her vision of making sure people have an affordable place to shop for children’s clothing.

So how does she keep her prices so low?

“I buy them with the cost as low as I am able to give them back. I don’t mind taking a loss on some things if it means someone’s going to be warm for the winter,” she said.

But her store is more than just about her and her story. She also has two kids -- a 12-year-old and an 8-year-old.

And what they share with her -- only keeps her motivated to help others.

“There are peers in their classroom that are growing up just like I am and I can’t pretend that I don’t see those kids sitting next to my kids.”

Kaizen 113 is located at 113 Washington St. in downtown Owosso.

