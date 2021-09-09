An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a Saginaw woman

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Saginaw woman, who may have been on a porch with gunshot wounds for an hour and half before helped arrive.

Nala Wallace a 23-year-old Saginaw woman was found on a porch on Burnham Street in Saginaw on the morning of July 5.

Saginaw Police were tied up on three other shootings at the time. Past ABC12 News reports indicate 911 audio recordings showed from the first report of a shooting in that area, it took about an hour and a half for emergency responders to arrive.

Jail records show one man was booked on an open murder charge today. Stay with ABC12 News as we expect to hear more about the arrest Friday.

