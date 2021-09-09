Saginaw school athlete charged with felony, plays in high school football game same day

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw Arthur Hill High School football player has been arraigned on a felony charge.

ABC12 News has learned hours later, he was on the football field playing for his high school team.

The player was arrested a week ago today after police say the 17-year-old led them on a high speed chase.

At this point, Saginaw Schools Superintendent Dr. Ramont Roberts told us in an email that he believed Christian Smith got a speeding ticket, but court records and 911 audio indicates it was a little more serious situation.

It was around a quarter after eleven on the night of August 4th when a Birch Run Police officer attempts to pull over a speeding driver on northbound I-75. The car also didn’t have its lights on.

”Right now, I’m just trying to catch up to him,” the police officer can be heard saying on 911 recordings.

The Birch Run Police officer eventually catches up to the car.

“He is still blacked out (driving without lights) I caught up to him, he’s not stopping, I’m going to terminate,” the officers says.

The officer apparently felt the brief, high-speed chase was too dangerous.

”Speeds are 109.” the officer says.

The driver got away. The police officer was able to get a license plate and nearly a month later, on September 2nd, they arrested 17-year-old Christian Smith of Saginaw.

He was arraigned later that same day on a single count of 4th degree fleeing and eluding police, a two year felony. During his arraignment, he told Judge Elian Fichtner that he was a senior at Arthur Hill High School and his favorite subject was math.

” You play any sports?” the judge asked.

“Yes, I play football and basketball, I’ve got a game today,” Smith replied.

Judge Fichtner gave Smith a personal recognizance bond with certain conditions, and Smith was released and did play in that game on September 2nd at Arthur Hill High School when Saginaw United played Gaylord.

Smith is also a basketball standout at Arthur Hill and has been featured in past ABC 12 stories. The Saginaw School district does have a code of conduct for students that states criminal acts can lead to disciplinary action.

At this time of course, Christian Smith is just accused of a crime.

A hearing is scheduled in that case next week.

Again, when we asked Superintendent Dr. Ramont Roberts about this incident he wrote in an email that he was under the impression it was a speeding ticket.

We have not heard back when we asked if the fleeing and eluding charge changes the situation.

