Swartz Creek Area Fire Department begins offering non-transport EMS service

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - The Swartz Creek Area Fire Department has come up with a way to address the shortage of first responders in the county, while continuing to keep people safe.

The department recently launched its own non-transport EMS service.

“We’ve noticed increased response time from ambulance companies -- sometimes there’s no ambulances available. They’re coming from other counties and long distances,” Swartz Creek Fire Chief Dave Plumb said.

So say someone calls 911 for an emergency.

If that caller is from Swartz Creek or Clayton Township, and an ambulance is more than eight miles away from the call, a volunteer on-call medical first responders will respond to the emergency -- until that ambulance gets there.

This is in accordance with the county’s medical control authority requirements.

“We’ve assigned them a vehicle, they’ve picked up a rotation. One of my sergeants on duty right now -- if there’s a call -- he leaves from home -- goes right to the scene and begins giving aid to the person who needs it,” he said.

Around eight volunteer firefighters also now serve as volunteer medical first responders. Plumb said that response times for ambulances can range anywhere between a few minutes to upwards of a half hour.

But when someone is having a medical emergency, every second of every minute counts.

With having volunteer medical first responders on call, Plumb says response time should be no more than 4 minutes.

“The guys were willing to do this. Instead of wanting to be paid for every hour that they’re on call-- they’re on call for fires. They’re just looking at it as they have a vehicle to drive around -- do their business in town -- and if there’s a call -- they can respond right to the scene and take care of our people,” he said.

Medstar EMS helped train the medics, while Medstar and Swartz EMS helped with donations to properly equip the department’s emergency response vehicle.

Contributions were also made on behalf of late city councilman Jentery Farmer -- who died earlier this year.

