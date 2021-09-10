42-year-old critically injured after running stop sign at M-15, police say

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 42-year-old woman sustained critical injuries Thursday evening after she ran a stop sign on Stanley Road at M-15.

The woman from Flint was driving a Saturn Vue west on Stanley Road around 7:15 p.m. when she ran the stop sign and drove into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading north on M-15, according to the Richfield Township Police Department.

An ambulance rushed the woman, who was not identified, to Hurley Medical Center and she was listed in critical condition. The 67-year-old man from Millington driving the Jeep was taken to Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw for treatment of minor injuries.

A 14-year-old girl riding in the Jeep was not injured.

Investigators believe the 42-year-old woman was speeding and intoxicated when she ran the stop sign. The Davison Area Reconstruction Team will continue investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.