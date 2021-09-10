Advertisement

Burger King operator hiring 220 people for locations in Mid-Michigan

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A nationwide Burger King operator is looking to hire 220 people for its 22 restaurants cross Mid-Michigan.

GPS Hospitality is planning a job fair from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday with a goal of hiring 40 managers and 180 team members around the Flint area and Great Lakes Bay Region. Job offers may be extended on the spot after interviews.

Burger King franchises offer next day pay, so workers can get their wages the day after they work on the Instant Pay app. They also are offering teens their first chance for a job or entry level career options with flexible schedules and opportunities for growth.

GPS Hospitality has given restaurant operations workers bonuses totaling $5.5 million, including extra pay for work during the coronavirus pandemic, over the past year. Managers are eligible for performance bonuses and other awards.

Burger King hiring managers will be available to meet with applicants and conduct interviews on Tuesday with no appointments necessary. Click here or text GPS to 37872 for a virtual interview option.

