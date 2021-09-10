Classic car dealer pleads no contest to charge of defrauding seller
Published: Sep. 10, 2021
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The former owner of a car dealership in Bay City who was accused a selling a classic car that wasn’t his has accepted a plea deal.
David Cotten pleaded no contest to a charge of larceny by conversion greater than $20,000. Just over a year ago, a few customers accused him of selling their cars and keeping the money.
Cotten’s plea entered in court on Friday involves a case in which he allegedly a 1963 Jaguar, but didn’t pass along the proceeds to the owner. He will be sentenced in October.
