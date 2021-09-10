Advertisement

Classic car dealer pleads no contest to charge of defrauding seller

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The former owner of a car dealership in Bay City who was accused a selling a classic car that wasn’t his has accepted a plea deal.

David Cotten pleaded no contest to a charge of larceny by conversion greater than $20,000. Just over a year ago, a few customers accused him of selling their cars and keeping the money.

Cotten’s plea entered in court on Friday involves a case in which he allegedly a 1963 Jaguar, but didn’t pass along the proceeds to the owner. He will be sentenced in October.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson. (Source: WILX)
Most Henry Ford Health employees got COVID-19 vaccine
Michigan State Police helicopter catches Flint suspect
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all United States and Michigan flags at state facilities...
Gov. Whitmer lowers flags in remembrance of 9/11
Burger King Sign (Source: KCBD Video)
Burger King operator hiring 220 people for locations in Mid-Michigan